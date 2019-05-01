SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Water service has been restored to San Francisco residents affected by a water main break Wednesday morning in the city’s West Portal and Forest Hill neighborhoods.
After responding to the 6:30 a.m. main break near Dewey Circle, crews with the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission were able to locate a broken 8-inch cast iron pipe near Dewey Circle and Taraval, SFPUC spokesman Will Reisman said.
That pipe was installed in 1920, he said.Crews shut off water to homes in the area for several hours as they repaired the main break. Water was restored around 2:55 p.m., according to Reisman.
As of 4 p.m., the northeast side of Dewey Circle remained closed to traffic. Reisman anticipated it would reopen sometime Wednesday afternoon.West Portal Elementary School, located near the scene of the break, was not affected by the water shutdown, he said.
