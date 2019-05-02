PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – Contra Costa County prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against a man for a fatal shooting in Pittsburg last week, saying that the death may have been a result of self-defense.

Samijela Vehikite, 36, was shot and killed at a tire shop in the 1500 block of Willow Pass Road around 10 a.m. on April 22.

Emergency crews found Vehikite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek but he did not survive.

Police said Bay Point resident Jason Posey was arrested on suspicion of shooting Vehikite. Posey was taken into custody while allegedly trying to flee the scene.

The two men knew each other, and Vehikite had been at the scene to confront Posey about some sort of prior dispute. The men argued for several minutes before the shooting, according to investigators.

Deputy District Attorney Kabu Adodoadji, who reviewed the case, said in an email Thursday morning that evidence suggested Posey acted in self-defense.

“The law requires us to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Posey’s conduct did not constitute self-defense,” Adodoadji said. “We would not have been able to meet this burden of proof.”

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.