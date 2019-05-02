SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — Hazardous materials crews were at a home in San Carlos Thursday afternoon after word of radioactive material on the site, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office said hazmat teams were entering the unoccupied house on the 1000 block of Cedar St. just before 3 p.m.
The San Mateo County Environmental Health department said the unidentified material was suspected to contain low to moderate levels of radioactivity.
The house is across the street from Burton Park, Arbor Bay Elementary School, and the San Carlos Youth Center.
Students at the school had been previously let out at a normal time, while Burton Park and the San Carlos Youth Center will be closed for the rest of the day. Sheriff’s officials said neighboring residents will be notified by authorities who will knock on doors.
The 1000 block of Cedar Street was closed indefinitely from Brittan Ave. to Arroyo Ave.