SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco Recreation and Parks officials reportedly want to switch to a flexible pricing plan at four of the city’s major tourist spots.

The new proposal would be similar to surge pricing on rideshares, making the tourist destinations more expensive during congested times.

The destinations in Golden Gate Park include the Japanese tea garden, the botanical gardens, and the conservatory of flowers.

If the proposal passes, it would also affect elevator fees to check out the views at the top of Coit Tower.

But, a group called Protect Coit Tower says the price change would create “logistical chaos” for visitors.

The city is expected to make its first round of votes on the proposal Thursday.

