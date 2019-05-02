  • KPIX 5On Air

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Sacramento woman suffered major injuries when the SUV she was riding in was impaled by a guardrail on Highway 37 Wednesday, the CHP says.

The crash happened just before 1:45 p.m. on eastbound Highway 37 just west of Sonoma Boulevard when 18-year-old Victor Miranda, the driver of the black Toyota Highlander, drove into the right shoulder, colliding with the guardrail.

The guardrail traveled completely through the vehicle, striking 33-year-old Nicole Rader of Sacramento, who was riding in the front passenger seat, causing major injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

An update on the Rader’s was not immediately available Thursday.

