LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — A 12-year-old Los Gatos girl was reported missing from her youth shelter in San Jose early Friday morning, according to police.
Jasmine Randolph ran away from the group home and was seen at 1:30 a.m. in the company of an unknown man at a homeless encampment on the Guadalupe Creek Trail near West Julian and North Autumn streets, according to police.
Officers responded to the camp but were unable to find her. Police said she was accompanied by two other children who took a bus from Los Gatos to San Jose.
Randolph is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 178 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and peach shirt, gray sweatpants with “LOVE” written down the side and flip flops.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or San Jose police at (408) 537-9991.
