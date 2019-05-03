BREAKING:Airliner Goes Off Runway Into Water in Jacksonville
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Airplane Crash, Jacksonville
Boeing 737 in St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla.


JACKSONVILLE Fla. (CBS) — A Boeing 737 slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the water, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department said. The plane was not submerged and everyone on board had been accounted for, police said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was not a commercial flight but a Defense Department contract flight from Guantanamo Bay. There were preliminary reports of two minor injuries, the FAA said.

CONTINUE AT CBS NEWS

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s