Boeing 737 in St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Fla.
JACKSONVILLE Fla. (CBS) — A Boeing 737 slid off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the water, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department said. The plane was not submerged and everyone on board had been accounted for, police said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was not a commercial flight but a Defense Department contract flight from Guantanamo Bay. There were preliminary reports of two minor injuries, the FAA said.