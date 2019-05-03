DENVER (CBS Denver) — Mixing weed with your workouts could be beneficial, according to a new study. Health experts say using cannabis could actually motivate someone to get to the gym.
Researchers in Colorado surveyed more than 600 people in five states where the drug has been legalized for recreational use.
The research paper, published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, is among the first to explore the complicated intersection between cannabis use and physical activity.
They found those who used cannabis either before or after hitting the gym, or even both, said they worked out more.
Some even said it helped with recovery from minor aches and pains.