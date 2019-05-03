Filed Under:Air Travel, Crash, Glider, somona skypark, Sonoma

SONOMA (CBS SF) — A pilot suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital after his gilder overshot the runway at Sonoma Skypark airport, authorities said.

The crash remained under investigation and had forced the closure of several roads in the area.

The glider slammed into a tree, stopping just short of 8th St. and suffered damage to its nose section. The pilot was taken to Sonoma Valley Hospital. No other injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

