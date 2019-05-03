HOUSTON (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s injured finger is on the mend and he is expected to start Saturday night’s Game 3 NBA playoff contest against the Houston Rockets.

Curry did a full work out Thursday with the injured finger on his non-shooting hand taped up.

“He practiced fully today (Thursday),” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. “He’s got it taped up, but its probably good we have a few days off. Hopefully, the pain will continue to go down as we get closer to game time.”

Curry played a little over 33 minutes in Golden State’s Game 2 win over the Rockets. He dislocated his left middle finger in the first quarter but X-rays were negative and he returned with it taped.

The two-time league MVP missed his first four 3-point tries before hitting one late in the first and then hit a key-three pointer in the fourth quarter. He finished the game 6-of-16 from the field and just 3-of-13 from beyond the 3-point line.

Curry — like his running mate Klay Thompson — came into Game 2 nursing a sore ankle. It also appeared to be non-factor as he worked out Thursday.

Still, Kerr is pleased to have a three-day break between games.

“It (the lengthy break) is a little odd in the middle of a series, generally you get long breaks in between series,” he said. “It’s come at a good time for us, coming off that long series against the Clippers and then the quick turnaround. It’s a good few days for us to get refreshed.”