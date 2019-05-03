SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco have knocked down a one-alarm fire on Treat Avenue in the Mission District, according to authorities.
Firefighters first posted about the fire at 731 Treat Avenue near 20th Street in the Mission shortly after 9 a.m. Crews from nearby Station 7 arrived quickly and were initially told that a 12-year-old was trapped in the back of the building, according to SFFD Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Rescue crews did an aggressive initial survey and were unable to find any trapped victims in the building. Firefighters were able to control the fire a short time later, but not before the home sustained substantial damage.
Three adult occupants were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries for evaluation, Lt. Baxter said. He also noted that a total of 18 people — 15 adults and three children — have been displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross and city services.
Lt. Baxter said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He also mentioned that the building did not have working smoke alarms and stressed the importance of having smoke alarms installed in homes for safety.