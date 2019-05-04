Comments
Country House #20, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, War of Will #1, ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione, Maximum Security #7, ridden by jockey Luis Saez and Code of Honor #13, ridden by jockey John Velazquez fight for position in the final turn of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019 in Louisville. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS) — Country House won the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race.
Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but there was an objection on the field and the horse in second place, Country House, was declared the winner.
After deliberating for nearly 25 minutes, three stewards determined that Maximum Security strayed from his lane before being clear of another horse, impending War of Will, causing horses to nearly collide.
© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved