CONCORD (CBS SF) — Fights involving as many as 70 people in parking lots of the Sunvalley Shopping Center and an adjacent grocery store Saturday night drew response from police in Concord and Pleasant Hill, as well as Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputies.

One police officer and a mall security officer were treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray but were not seriously hurt, said Concord police Cpl. Mike Jaime.

Police were called to the mall parking lot at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of at least 30 juveniles fighting. Police arrived to find as many as 70 people in the parking lot in front of the mall itself, between Interstate Highway 680 and Contra Costa Boulevard in Concord, and the nearby Safeway store north of the mall, just over the Pleasant Hill city line.

No arrests were made, Jaime said, as the crowd dispersed pretty quickly after police and sheriff’s deputies arrived. No one other than the two officers was treated for any injuries.

Jaime said he wasn’t sure where all the young people had been before gathering in the parking lot. No further investigation into this incident is expected, he said.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.