STOCKTON (CBS SF) — Police say five people were shot at a shopping plaza Saturday night where a vigil was held for victims of a previous shooting at that location.

Stockton Shooting Scene

Five people were shot at Holiday Plaza shopping center in Stockton, May 4, 2019. (CBS)

Police were called to the Holiday Plaza near March Lane and Holiday Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday and found five people with gunshot wounds — two women and three men — outside a business called Smog Station.

All five victims were rushed to a hospital and two of the men were in critical condition, according to police.

Police could not say whether they were looking for one or multiple shooters.

The incident was the third shooting in the area in the past two weeks. On Wednesday, there was a fatal shooting at the shopping plaza. Police would not say if there is any connection between the two events.

