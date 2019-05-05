



SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS/AP) — Authorities say six people were hospitalized following a shooting at the Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve on California’s central coast.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says Sunday that no arrests have been made. But investigators believe the shooting just after midnight was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The conditions of those hurt weren’t immediately available.

CBS Santa Barbara affiliate KCOY-TV reports a large crowd was gathered at the recreation area when gunfire erupted. Officials haven’t identified a suspect or a possible motive.

Detectives remained at the scene throughout the night conducting interviews and looking for evidence.

The area was closed early Sunday but was expected to reopen later in the day.

We are at scene of a shooting involving multiple victims at the Oceano Dunes. 5 victims have been transported so far. Shooter is still not been found. pic.twitter.com/upCEsRDLsp — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 5, 2019

