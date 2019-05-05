HERCULES (CBS SF) — The two left lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near the eastbound state Highway 4 connector in Hercules just reopened at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, 45 minutes after an accident in which the driver of an SUV suffered serious injuries, the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was first reported at 9 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said. One vehicle, an SUV, ended up on its roof blocking the two left lanes of eastbound 80 just east of the Highway 4 connector ramp for about 45 minutes. The SUV’s driver suffered major injuries, the CHP said.
Investigators were still on the scene at 9:50 p.m., and no other details were immediately available, the CHP said.
