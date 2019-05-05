SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two people were injured Saturday morning when a tree fell on them at Marina Park in San Leandro during a fundraising walk event, the Alameda County Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called about 9:52 a.m. to the park, where a 40-foot-tall cottonwood tree had fallen on two adults taking part in the 2019 FESCO Shuffle, a fundraising walk to benefit the Family Emergency Shelter Coalition, or FESCO, an agency that works to help the homeless by providing and linking to various social services.
The two people injured were taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to an Alameda County Fire Department social media post.
It wasn’t known why the tree fell, though many trees around the Bay Area have toppled this spring after heavier than usual rains this winter.
