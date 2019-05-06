SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As police attempted to corral a stolen car suspect, he drove his vehicle at a San Jose officer, struck him and dragged him several feet before he was fatally shot, authorities said Monday.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia met with reporters to release details surrounding the May 4th fatal officer-involved shooting of a stolen vehicle suspect in the area of Kollmar Dr. and Story Rd, around 12:55 p.m.

“It is very clear that the officer was struck, was under the car and then he was dragged — he was dragged several feet until the car finally came to rest,” Garcia said.

The police chief said the officer was very fortunate not to have been more seriously injured.

“After reviewing the evidence and seeing what we’ve seen, the officer is extremely lucky,” Garcia said. “We are extremely lucky we didn’t loose an officer.”

Police officers had responded to the area to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle. They located the vehicle in the rear carport area of an apartment complex occupied by an adult male driver.

Three officers blocked in the stolen vehicle and gave the suspect commands. He did not comply with their commands and rammed his vehicle into a patrol car.

“This individual was given ample opportunity to surrender,” Garcia said. “In training in different scenarios the one thing we will never be able to account for is the desperation of a suspect, of a felon, who then tries to escape by taking one of my officers lives.”

Investigators said he then drove his vehicle at the officers, striking one of them. The officer fell to the ground, was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle and was pinned between the stolen vehicle and a parked vehicle.

All three officers fired at the suspect, striking him at least once. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries, including multiple fractures. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they notify next of kin.

Garcia said the suspect had a lengthy criminal history including resisting arrest, providing false information to a police officer, assault and battery, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

He also had a $75,000 misdemeanor warrant that was outstanding.