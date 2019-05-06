Comments
HAYWARD (CBS SF) – An alert for heavy traffic was issued for southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward on Monday morning after a big-rig overturned near State Route 92, blocking four out of five lanes on the freeway.
The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 11:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported two people were in the box truck and one person sustained major injuries.
An estimated time for reopening the lanes was not available.
