SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police are warning residents to be on the alert for calls from scammers, sometimes using caller ID spoofing to display the San Francisco Police Department’s number or other official-looking number, demanding payment for a outstanding warrant or other fine.

Authorities urge residents to be suspicious of strangers calling for money to pay fines, which is not the official procedure.

Anyone who receives such a call should hang up and not engage the caller. And never give out personal information, police said.

Anyone who has received such a call and provided either personal identification information (such Social Security or driver’s license numbers) or given payment should file a police report.

