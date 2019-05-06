CINCINNATI (CBS SF) — There was a definite buzz in the air at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark as the Reds were set to host the San Francisco Giants Monday, one that led to a rare delay.
A large swarm of bees overtook an area just behind home plate just before the 12:30 p.m. ET start time, forcing the home plate umpire to delay the start of the game.
The Reds had already taken their positions on the field at the top of the 1st inning when umpires began to wave players back into the dugout.
After a 19-minute delay, the game was allowed to begin even as the bee swarm continued to make its way to different areas of the ballpark.
It’s actually the second time the Giants and the Reds have been involved in a bee delay in Cincinnati. On April 17, 1976, a swarm of bees in the Giants dugout at Riverfront Stadium forced a half-hour long delay, in a game that ultimately stung the Giants as they fell 11-0.