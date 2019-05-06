Filed Under:Loan, Loans, Money, Oakland, Small business, Small Business Loan, Wells Fargo

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Wells Fargo will be giving a $2 million grant to Oakland-based small business lender on Monday morning, according to bank officials.

The donation to Main Street Launch, described as a Community Development Financial Institution – will be announced at a 9 a.m. news conference at a small business in Oakland – McMullen Boutique – at 2257 Broadway in Oakland.

Sherri McMullen, the boutique owner, will speak about the importance of small business loans, and her experience as a Main Street Launch Client.

“An investment in a small business, like McMullen, is an investment in someone’s dream and in the growth of the local economy,” she said in a statement.

