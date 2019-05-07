Filed Under:Bay Area Focus, entertainment, Michelle Griego, Performance, San Francisco International Arts Festival

Festival founder Andrew Wood from the San Francisco International Arts Festival talks to BAF host Michelle Griego about this year’s lineup, and central theme, ‘Path to Democracy.’ For tickets and information, go to sfiaf.org

