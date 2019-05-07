MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials are seeking a man who allegedly flashed two teenage girls walking in Millbrae over the weekend.

According to sheriff’s officials, the incident happened on Sunday around 6:40 p.m. on Mosswood Lane.

The male suspect was driving a car on the opposite side of the street as the girls. The driver then pulled his vehicle to the side of the street, got out, pulled down his pants and exposed himself, sheriff’s officials said.

He then got back into his car and made a U-turn apparently to get onto the same side of the street as the teens. When the girls ran into a nearby residence, the man drove away before he could be identified.

Police were unable to obtain a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s officials, homes in the area are being checked for security cameras in order to locate possible footage that may have captured him and his vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Millbrae Police Bureau at (650) 259-2300 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

