NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank sharply Tuesday as investors fretted that delicate trade talks between the U.S. and China could collapse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down more than 500 points.

Technology companies, which rely heavily on trade with China, bore the brunt of the selling on Tuesday. Apple lost 2.1 percent and Microsoft gave back 2.2 percent.

China’s top economic official will travel to Washington this week ahead of a Friday deadline by which Washington said it would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

Safe-play sectors like utilities held up better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 fell 54 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,877.

The Dow fell 564 points as of about 12 p.m. PST, or 2.13 percent, to 25,874.44. The Nasdaq fell 175 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,947.

