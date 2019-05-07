Filed Under:Basketball, Documentary, entertainment, Film, Kevin Durant, Q Ball, San Quentin, SFFILM, sports, Vern Glenn

BR’s Vern Glenn was on the red carpet at SFFILM where he interviewed Michael Tolajian, the director of ‘Q Ball,’ a new documentary about the basketball players at San Quentin, produced by Warriors star Kevin Durant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s