MILPITAS (KPIX 5) — Two proposals that were expected to protect renters in Milpitas were rejected by city council members Tuesday night.

The votes followed a spirited and even heated debate at times on whether to pass a rent control ordinance that would have set rent increases between 2 percent and 7 percent of the consumer price index for the year prior.

If passed, the ordinance would have applied to properties built before 1995 and would have excluded single family homes.

Another proposal for just cause evictions would have only allowed landlords to evict renters for failing to pay rent or being a nuisance among other reasons.

Residents held a small rally in support of the proposals before the meeting began.

“If we don’t get this under control, a lot of people are going to become homeless, and it’s very heartbreaking,” said Veronica Salce who took part in the rally.

One man who spoke in front of the council said he was against the proposals because he believed its long-term effects would hurt renters instead of helping them.

“Buildings grow old, sewer pipes break, roofs leak, repair costs are not covered under your ordinance,” he said. “You limit us to 7%, you put us out of business and you put the tenants out of their homes.”

While the ordinances didn’t pass, council members did discuss bringing it back to the table in several weeks after taking a closer look at its impact.