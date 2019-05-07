  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN LEANDRO

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — An overturned vehicle on eastbound I-580 in San Leandro blocked the right and center lanes of the freeway for nearly a half an hour before crews cleared the crash, according to authorities.

At around 12:56 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the overturned vehicle at Fairmont Drive in San Leandro. So far there is no word on the nature of the accident, whether additional vehicles are involved or if there were any injuries.

Lanes reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect residual delays.

