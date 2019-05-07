Filed Under:commercial building fire, Fire, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose Fire Department crews are at the scene of a 1-alarm blaze on the city’s north side early Tuesday morning, according to fire dispatch.

The blaze was first reported at 6:19 a.m. at a commercial structure near the intersection of Horning Street and Oakland Road, not far from the U.S. Highway 101 freeway.

No further information is immediately available.

