SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Marin County officials Wednesday morning are scheduled to announce a “significant drop in chronic homelessness” based on a point-in-time count in January.
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services will release the data at a press conference at 10 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors chambers in the county’s Civic Center in San Rafael.
The previous Marin County homeless count determined the number of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people decreased from 1,309 in 2015 to 1,117 in January 2017. Thirty-seven percent of the homeless were sheltered and 63 percent were not, according to the 2017 count.
The Department of Health and Human Services said overall homelessness decreased but chronic homelessness increased between 2015 and 2017. Thirty-two percent were chronically homeless in 2017 compared to 20 percent in 2015, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The point-in-time count is mandated every two years by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order for communities to receive federal homelessness funding.
Speakers, including Supervisors Damon Connolly and Katie Rice, will outline the county’s programs and “whatever it takes” approach that has helped people find and keep stable housing, the Department of Health and Human Services said.
