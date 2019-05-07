



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An alarming number of gray whales are dying along the Northern California coast and in the San Francisco Bay this year, victims of a year without sufficient food levels in their native Arctic waters, a leading marine mammal expert said Tuesday.

Dr. Pádraig J. Duignan, the chief research pathologist at the Marine Mammal Center, was leading a team Tuesday doing a necropsy on an adult gray whale carcass that washed up on San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

It was the ninth gray whale to die in Bay Area waters over the last two months and has biologists concerned that 2019 will eventually rival 1999-2000 when 25 whales died in local waters.

A marine biologist with @TMMC explains what his team of scientists is doing at Ocean Beach today. This is the 9th whale to wash ashore in the Bay Area this year. Typically, we only get 1-2 a year. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/UNveJJCEAi — Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) May 7, 2019

The Center has completed necropsies on eight gray whales so far this year. Three whales died due to ship strikes, and four were due to malnutrition. The cause of death for the eighth whale has not yet been determined.

“It all relates back to their life cycle,” said Duignan as he stood near the latest whale carcass. “They are born in Mexico, they migrate to Alaska — the Bering Sea — in the summer time. That’s when they feed and then they migrate back south. During the migration and while in Mexico, they don’t fed. So all their feeding is what is happening on the Arctic.”

“Last summer, these whales were not getting enough food in the Arctic,” he added. “That is the crux of the problem.”

He said studies done on whales in Mexico have come to a stunning conclusion.

“The biologists who studied the migration pattern of the whales noted that when they were migrating south last fall and when they arrived in Mexico at the lagoons, they were already in poor body conditions,” he said. “Fifty percent of the population was judged to be below normal body condition.”

Their condition has only worsen in the ensuing months.

“Winter then followed, they were not feeding and now they are on the northern migration,” he said. “That’s a lot of time and a lot of energy without any additional food.”

Duignan said a result of the migration of hungry whales has been an increase number of sighting in the San Francisco Bay.

“That’s why some appear to be coming into the San Francisco Bay to feed,” he said. “That would not be a normal feeding area for them…. Whether they have been successful (at finding food) or not we don’t know. This is not where they should be on their northern migration.”

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA – 2019 GRAY WHALE NECROPSY RESULTS: