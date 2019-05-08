  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Fawn, North County Fire Authority, Pacifica, Rescue

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A delicate rescue in Pacifica Wednesday resulted in a happy ending for a fawn caught in a storm drain.

Video from the North County Fire Authority showed a firefighter gingerly manuever the squeaking baby deer out of the storm drain on the corner of Crespi Dr. and Barcelona Dr. with the help of two police officers.

The video shows the firefighter eventually pulling the fawn out of the drain, which appeared no worse for wear.

North County Fire serves the cities of Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica.

 

