SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities and PG&E crews are at the scene of a gas leak in the area of 23rd Avenue and Judah Street Wednesday morning that led to evacuations and a shelter in place order.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted out about the incident just before 11 a.m., stating that PG&E crews were at the location working to resolve the leak.
Video from Chopper 5 showed the area was cordoned off with a number of PG&E crew members working on the block where the gas leak appeared to have been caused. A backhoe working on the Muni tracks on Judah Street appeared to be at the center of the issue.
A shelter in place order was issued and evacuations are being done door to door on the immediate block around the intersection of 23rd and Judah. There were no injuries reported.
Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.