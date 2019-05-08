PETALUMA (CBS SF) – The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified Raquel Magana, 20, of Petaluma as the woman suspected of stabbing a 16-year-old boy near Sonoma Saturday night.

The boy was riding his bicycle on a bike path in front to the Rancho Vista Mobile Home in the 17300 block of state Highway 12 in Aqua Caliente around 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The woman asked the boy his gang status and stabbed him in the stomach, chest and arm when he said he wasn’t a gang member, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy rode home on his bike and his parents called an ambulance.

The boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The boy said the suspect was a Caucasian or light-skinned Hispanic female with short hair, 5 feet 5 inches and 130 pounds. The sheriff’s office posted Magana’s photo on its Nixle page.

Anyone who knows where Magana’s wherabouts is asked to call (707) 565-2121.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.