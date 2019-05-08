SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – At least two people were hospitalized with major injuries after a two-car crash on Wednesday morning in Santa Clara, police confirmed.
The crash was reported on Scott Boulevard at Jay Street at about 11 a.m., and Scott is currently closed between San Tomas Expressway and Space Park Drive while traffic investigators assess the scene.
Capt. Wahid Kazem said there is a lot of debris from the crash and the road isn’t expected to reopen until about 4 p.m.
Police are in contact with the hospital but said they don’t know the victims’ current condition. Kazem said their injuries appeared to be very serious when they were transported from the scene, and a third victim may be involved.
No further information is available.
