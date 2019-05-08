



SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The San Jose Sharks sealed their spot in the Western Conference Finals after their Game 7 win against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday.

“My heart is going to fall,” said Sharks fan Leticia Sandoval. “They’re going to win, they’re going to win the next round.”

Thousands of fans celebrated the 3-2 victory spilling their cheers out from the Shark Tank onto the streets of Downtown San Jose. The Sharks have made only one Stanley Cup Finals appearance, ultimately losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2015-2016 season.

But fans believe this is the year they will take it all the way home.

“This is our year, this is our year,” said Sharks fan MaryKay Gray.

Before the puck dropped, however, fans admitted they were already at the edge of their seats.

“Oh my goodness, I’m just a ball of nerves, a ball of nerves,” Jennifer Gordon said.

In the end, the Sharks did not disappoint and neither did the fans.

“If we win the cup, half the hair goes and it stays this way all summer long until the first game, next season,” said Rick Cady who has half of his beard shaved in honor of the team.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the St. Louis Blues is this Saturday. The puck drops at 5 p.m. at the Shark Tank.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday at noon.