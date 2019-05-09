BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police said they are searching for a parent or caregiver who brought a gun to a Berkeley middle school Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was on the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School campus at 3:20 p.m. shortly after school was let out.

The suspect left the campus before police arrived but several officers stayed at the school for safety reasons.

Other officers are working other police agencies to find the suspect who’s described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build and long “twisty” braids.

Police said he was reportedly wearing a white hooded top and blue jeans.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

