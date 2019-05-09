SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – An increased police presence will be seen at California High School in San Ramon on Thursday as police and district officials attempt to stem anxiety over what is now a third written threat found at the campus within the last week.
The most recent threat was found on campus Wednesday morning, police said, but don’t believe it to be a credible one.
The first threat was found scrawled across a bathroom wall on Wednesday morning. “Cal will be shot up (May 9). Final warning,” according to district officials.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 973-2779.
