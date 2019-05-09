  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:High school, San Ramon, School Threat, School Threats

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – An increased police presence will be seen at California High School in San Ramon on Thursday as police and district officials attempt to stem anxiety over what is now a third written threat found at the campus within the last week.

The most recent threat was found on campus Wednesday morning, police said, but don’t believe it to be a credible one.

The first threat was found scrawled across a bathroom wall on Wednesday morning. “Cal will be shot up (May 9). Final warning,” according to district officials.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 973-2779.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s