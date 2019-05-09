ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — A collision involving two big-rig trucks on eastbound I-580 at the Altamont Pass that sent one of the vehicles over an embankment closed two lanes of the freeway for nearly two hours, according to authorities.

The crash was initally reported at about 12 p.m. when CHP received calls that a big rig had gone off of the freeway and caught on fire. At 12:02 p.m. a severe traffic alert was issued by CHP due to the tractor trailer fire on eastbound I-580 west of Grant Line Road in Alameda County.

It was later determined that one of big-rig trucks had rear ended the second vehicle, sending it off the roadway. The second truck was on fire and ignited grass off the right shoulder of the freeway, but the fire was quickly put out, CHP said.

Video from Chopper 5 showed a massive back-up in eastbound lanes of I-580. The tractor trailer that went off the freeway appeared to be seriously damaged by the fire.

Crews were working to clean up the crash, but special equipment to remove the two vehicles had not yet arrived as of 1 p.m.

CHP said there were minor injuries caused by the accident, but did not elaborate.

EB I-580 west of Grant Line Rd. This is exactly why we stress to exit the freeway when possible. Cause still to be determined but this truck was struck while on the shoulder…Can you imagine if this was a small sedan? Luckily minor injuries only… pic.twitter.com/4WHQvn5P8K — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) May 9, 2019

The two right lanes of eastbound I-580 were blocked. Authorities were able to open one lane as of about 1:45 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.