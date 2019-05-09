  • KPIX 5On Air

HAYWARD (CBS SF) – Four two-story homes under construction were destroyed and eight others suffered some sort of damage after a fire at a housing development in Hayward early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The one-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:15 a.m. on Toomey Terrace, Battalion Chief Mike Hildebrand said. Although it was contained at 2:45 a.m., Hildebrand said fire crews remain at the scene this morning on fire watch.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No monetary damage amount was immediately available.  Hildebrand said 20 firefighters battled the blaze.

