  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bank of America, Bank robbery, Petaluma, Robbery

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police have released photos of a man who robbed a Bank of America Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 4:25 p.m. at 181 N. McDowell Blvd. The male suspect gave a teller a demand note and left with cash, police said.

The suspect is an Asian or Hispanic man around 40 years old. He was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a camouflage logo on the front, a dark colored hat with a light-colored bill, blue jeans and light-colored shoes. Police said the robber did not show a weapon, and no employees were injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s