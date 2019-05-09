PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police have released photos of a man who robbed a Bank of America Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery occurred around 4:25 p.m. at 181 N. McDowell Blvd. The male suspect gave a teller a demand note and left with cash, police said.
The suspect is an Asian or Hispanic man around 40 years old. He was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a camouflage logo on the front, a dark colored hat with a light-colored bill, blue jeans and light-colored shoes. Police said the robber did not show a weapon, and no employees were injured.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
