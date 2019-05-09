PETALUMA (CBS SF) – A 20-year-old Petaluma woman wanted for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy turned herself into police on Wednesday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials.
The suspect, identified as Raquel Magana, was wanted on a $150,000 warrant, sheriff’s officials said. She is currently in custody at the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
The boy was riding his bicycle on a bike path in front of the Rancho Vista Mobile Home in the 17300 block of state Highway 12 in Aqua Caliente near Sonoma around 8 p.m. when he was confronted, the sheriff’s office said.
The woman asked the boy his gang status and stabbed him in the stomach, chest and arm when he said he wasn’t a gang member, the sheriff’s office said. The boy rode home on his bike and his parents called an ambulance.
The boy suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.