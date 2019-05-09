Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 48-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing following an argument in San Francisco’s Parkmerced neighborhood early Thursday morning, police said.
The stabbing was reported at 1:52 a.m. in the 400 block of Arballo Drive.
The suspect, a man believed to be in his mid 60s, fled on foot and remains at large, according to police. A detailed description of him was not immediately available.
