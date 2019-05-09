SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – After winning another Game 7 to advance in the National Hockey League playoffs Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks have announced the schedule for the Western Conference Finals starting Saturday against the St. Louis Blues.
The Sharks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday to win the series 4-3. It was the second-straight series San Jose won in a Game 7, following their opening round win against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Western Conference Finals begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at SAP Center in San Jose. Game 2 is also in San Jose at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Sharks and Blues last met in the playoffs in 2016, also in the conference finals, which San Jose won that year.
