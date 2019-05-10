DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A man suspected of setting a series of overnight arson fires in Dublin, including a warehouse blaze, was captured early Friday after a police chase.
Authorities said fire crews responded to the report of car fires near the 6000 block of Sierra Court at around 1:30 a.m. when a call came in reporting a fire at the nearby AMP Printing warehouse.
Arriving firefighters and police saw a man speeding way from the scene and gave chase. The pursuit ended a short time later on a nearby freeway and the suspect was taken into custody.
“What we found out was that this was an arson situation,” said Jeff Main, who owns AMP Printing. “Someone who was setting fires around the city. There was a car on fire on the next development over burning at the time they set our building on fire. They ended up catching the gentleman.”
Main said he had an employee who reports to work around 1:30 a.m. who saw a car fire and reported it to police. When he arrived to the warehouse, he noticed smoke and also alerted police and fire.
“I got a call about 1:30 a.m. that our building was on fire,” Main said. “I raced down here. Dublin police and fire were already here. They were taking care of it…If people weren’t here (to report the fire), this building would have probably been gone.”
The alleged arsonist had ignited recycling material stored outside the warehouse. The blaze damaged the exterior of the building and the roof.
“I was told (by authorities) that he (the arson suspect) was in a rented car,” Main told reporters. “There were multiple things going on around the city last night…They were trying to figure out where he was.”
The arson suspect’s name was not be released. Main said his printing operation would be back in business once PG&E restores power to the warehouse.