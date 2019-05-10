



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose on Friday confirmed that a suspect involved in a street race last weekend that ended in a fatal crash has been arrested.

Police said that 37-year-old San Jose resident Vicente Ochoa had been identified as a suspect in the crash after the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. The crash happened on Sunday, May 5, near Lean Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to that intersection where a silver 2002 Pontiac Trans Am traveling south Santa Teresa Boulevard has crashed into a tree on the traffic median.

The force of the impact crumpled the front passenger side of the vehicle and the passenger died at the scene. Family members visiting the crash scene Monday morning identified the deceased victim as 24-year-old David Mandujano of San Jose.

The adult male driver, later identified as 27-year-old San Jose resident Arturo Ceja, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Ceja was later booked for vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI causing death in connection with the crash. He remains in the hospital.

Earlier in the week, police had publicly asked that the driver of the Chevy Camaro to come forward and tell investigators his side of the story.

On Friday, police identified Ochoa as the driver of the Camaro that was seen racing the Trans Am prior to the collision. Earlier in the day, Ochoa arrived at a San Jose police station with an attorney.

Ochoa was subsequently arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony hit and run causing death, felony reckless driving causing death and felony street racing.