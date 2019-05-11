  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, California Highway Patrol, Ciara McCroey, Missing Child, Oakland news, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A child who was abducted in a carjacking in Oakland on Saturday evening has been located and the suspect is in custody, according to Oakland police.

3-year-old Ciara McCroey was abducted at around 8:10 p.m. by an unknown suspect as she was inside a silver 2005 Mercedez-Benz sedan with the California license plate 8GIY743.

CHP said the suspect is a black male with a beard in his 40’s who was last seen wearing a red beanie, a red shirt and black pants. At around 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Oakland Police said the vehicle had been found and the suspect was in custody.

CHP issued an Amber Alert for Alameda, San Francisco and Contra Costa Counties at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

