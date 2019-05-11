ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he drove his vehicle while intoxicated into two parked cards, causing extensive damage, before he fled the scene, according to Rohnert Park police.
The incident occurred at around 3:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Daniel Drive. Police received calls reporting that a red Chevrolet Camaro had collided into two parked cars before fleeing the area. Witnesses said the Camaro sustained heavy front end damage.
Just before officers were dispatched to the area, an on-duty Rohnert Park fire crew (who are also sworn police officers) conducting training in front of a fire station observed a Camaro with heavy front end damage drive past them.
The crew then detained the driver, 24-year-old Giovanni Valdez of Santa Rosa, who displayed signs of alcohol intoxication. After further investigation, Valdez’s blood alcohol level was found to be .13 percent.
Officers learned that Valdez has been involved in an argument with someone near the incident area before the collision occurred.
Valdez was booked into Sonoma County Jail. All three of the vehicles involved in the collision had to be towed due to the heavy damage.