  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMTwo and a Half Men
    12:05 AMTwo and a Half Men
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camaro, DUI, Hit Parked Car, Intoxication, Rohnert Park Police, Vehicle Collision

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he drove his vehicle while intoxicated into two parked cards, causing extensive damage, before he fled the scene, according to Rohnert Park police.

DUI Damaged Camaro (Photo: Rohnert Park Police)

The incident occurred at around 3:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Daniel Drive. Police received calls reporting that a red Chevrolet Camaro had collided into two parked cars before fleeing the area. Witnesses said the Camaro sustained heavy front end damage.

Just before officers were dispatched to the area, an on-duty Rohnert Park fire crew (who are also sworn police officers) conducting training in front of a fire station observed a Camaro with heavy front end damage drive past them.

The crew then detained the driver, 24-year-old Giovanni Valdez of Santa Rosa, who displayed signs of alcohol intoxication. After further investigation, Valdez’s blood alcohol level was found to be .13 percent.

Officers learned that Valdez has been involved in an argument with someone near the incident area before the collision occurred.

Valdez was booked into Sonoma County Jail. All three of the vehicles involved in the collision had to be towed due to the heavy damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s