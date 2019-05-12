  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — San Francisco police are investigating the possible involvement of a Golden Gate Transit bus in the Saturday-evening death of a pedestrian.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a man was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and later died at a hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say a Golden Gate Transit bus was stopped at the scene.

S.F. supervisor Matt Haney said changes are needed at the “incredibly dangerous intersection” where the accident occurred — Hyde Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the city’s Tenderloin district.

Haney says the intersection has fast-moving traffic, rapid turns and a large number of pedestrians.

The Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safe streets program Vision Zero SF says this is the city’s eighth pedestrian death this year.

