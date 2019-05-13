



By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Notable Los Angeles-based garage/psych band Frankie and the Witch Fingers return to the Bay Area to headline the Ivy Room in Albany Wednesday night.

Started in Bloomington, Indiana as a two-piece by guitarist Dylan Sizemore and drummer Glenn Brigman with the aim of recording a surplus of lo-fi psychedelic punk songs Sizemore was writing, the band soon expanded to a four piece with the addition of lead guitarist Josh Menashe and bassist Alex Bulli. After a self-released cassette Sidewalk in 2013 (which would later be reissued by Burger Records and Permanent Records) and an eponymous sophomore album, the group relocated to Los Angeles where they would hone a raucous, tuneful garage punk that touches on classic psych and power pop (echoes of Roky Erickson and the Flamin’ Groovies) as well as the more modern, frenetic sounds of former SF standbys Ty Segall and Thee Oh Sees.

This spring, the quartet released its first album for new label Greenway Records, the explosive double LP ZAM. Packed with some of the most infectious and propulsive tunes the outfit has come up with yet, earning Frankie and the Witch Fingers some of the best reviews of the group’s career. Back in March, the band toured extensively supporting like-minded Perth, Australia-based psych experimenters the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, sharing stages at South By Southwest in Austin and across the country including an unhinged stop at the Independent in San Francisco.

For this headlining show at the Ivy Room Wednesday night, Frankie and the Witch Fingers perform with local weirdos Tino Drima and Sleeper Cult, a project that features Meercaz mastermind Muslim Delgado and Utrillo Kushner (who plays drums in Bay Area legends Comets on Fire and fronted his own band Colossal Yes) teaming with guitarist/vocalist Sara Shaffer. Frankie and the Witch Fingers also play the Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Tuesday night.

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Wednesday, May 15, 8 p.m. $10-$12

The Ivy Room